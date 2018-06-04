Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:16 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

VNHC Education Program Hosting Presentation on ‘Caring for a Dying Teenager’

By Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | January 3, 2014 | 8:50 a.m.

The Hospice and Palliative Care Continuing Education Program of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host a presentation on "Caring for a Dying Teenager" from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 in the Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dying teenagers require specialized hospice and palliative care due to their unique needs and developmental stage. An interdisciplinary approach may be even more important than in routine palliative care and require a broader base of clinicians and support.

Symptom management and general care can be complicated due to issues surrounding body image, self-esteem, separation from peers, discontinuation of education, and high levels of family stress and anxiety. Teens who have been chronically ill may also have delays in their emotional, social and physical development.

Health care providers may find it challenging to communicate effectively with the teenager and their families. Issues of autonomy may also be especially challenging with dying teenagers.

In this presentation, we will explore the issues that arise in caring for a dying teenager using a recent case as our base for further learning and discussion.

Speakers will be Natasha Marston, M.D., Janelle Gonzalez, R.N., and Cheryl Bench MSW of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care's Serenity House, and Daniel Greenfield M.D., and Robyn Howard-Anderson, MSW, of pediatric oncology at Cottage Health System.

This program is free and open to the public and meets the qualifications for one hour of CME and one hour of CEU for RN/LVN, CNA/CHHA, MFT and LCSW.

For more information about this Continuing Education Program, click here or call Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at 805.965.5555.

 

