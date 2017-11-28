Vodka Latke Party Lights Up Chanukah for Young Adults

The Young Adult Division (YAD) of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is hosting its 11th Annual Vodka Latke Holiday Party 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Bobcat Room, 15 W. Ortega St.



With music, latkes and friends, YAD celebrates 11 years of bringing Jewish young adults together for Chanukah, the Festival of Lights.

Admission to Vodka Latke includes one free drink, $1 off drinks thereafter with admission wristband, dreidel Olympics, and an enter-to-win with eight prizes.

Once the private event concludes, guests can adventure over to the Wildcat Lounge to dance the night away.

Admission for Vodka Latke supports Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, and rescue and relief.

Jewish Federation programs are open to all regardless of age, ethnicity, religion or gender.

About 150 are expected to attend Vodka Latke. The event is designed to bring a sense of comfort, tradition and community to many young adults who are new to the area, or who may be far from family for the holidays.

Vodka Latke provides a lively space to have some holiday fun with friends, old and new, the federation said.



Tickets are $20 pre-sale through November or $25 thereafter. Visit https://jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar/YAD-chanukah-party. Those attending must be 21 or older with a valid ID.



— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.