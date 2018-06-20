Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:16 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Volleyball Club Teams Compete on Sand, Hard Courts

By Santa Barbara Volleyball Club | February 7, 2017 | 2:39 a.m.

It was another busy weekend for volleyball for SBVC! The Beach Travel Team was in Huntington Beach for a tournament, while the 14’s and 16’s teams played in Qualifier #3 on Sunday. 

The Beach Travel Team competed in 2 matches during their tournament against American Beach VBC and San Diego VBC. Up first against American Beach the pairs teams lost in a close 2-3 spilt with the final match coming down to overtime points. The girls rebounded in their next match against San Diego VBC, pulling out the 4-1 victory! Coach Dillan Bennett said, “Elise Guerrand-Hermes and Hayden Randolph won both of their matches today and really played together nicely. Bella Johnson went undefeated on the day, playing with different partners each match! Filling in for a sick player, Ally Mintzer combined with Paige Doughty for their first win on the season; and Ellie Gamberdella and Devyn Randolph defeated the top pairs team in their final match of the day!”

Up next the beach team plays their final team competition this Saturday in Hermosa Beach.

The 16 Blue team on Saturday competed in their final qualifying tournament of the season to see which Gold division they would begin their regular season in. The team opened their day with a loss in match up against a top 5-10 team in Southern California, Sunshine 16-Westside (20-25, 11-25). The team then bounced back for 2 big wins against the 2nd seeded Baja 16-1 (25-18, 12-25, 15-7) and then Flash 619 VBC (25-21, 25-19) which put the team in Division 2 to start their regular season! Coach Justin Hertlein said, “Molly Kirkbride was the work horse of the day. Molly was the offensive team leader as a very terminal attacker from the middle. She combined a great offensive performance with solid defense and aggressive serving to lead her team to two victories. Strong defense from Taylor Robertson and Kendall Williams allowed us to extend rallies and chip away at the opponent's confidence. Kendall also served a variety of locations and speeds to keep the opposition off balance. Overall it was a good day and the team pulled out wins when we had to.”

On Sunday the 14 Blue team was also vying for a spot in the Gold Division to start their season. They were met with a tough day of competition against, SCVC 14-Roxy (12-25, 17-25), SDVBC 14-1 (26-24, 24-26, 12-15) and Icon Mizuno 14-Lightening (25-22, 23-25, 10-15). With the 4th place finish in their pool, they will start in Gold Division 4 to open their regular season. Coach Dillan Bennett noted the standout performances of Taylor Wilson and Maddie Gunderson. “It was a tough weekend for us, but we realize now what we have to work on if we want to be able to compete with other teams at this level.” 

Also competing on Sunday was the 14 Navy team. Entering as the 4th seeded team in the pool, they started off with a bang by knocking off the 2nd seeded team, Surfside 14-Silver (21-25, 25-23, 15-7). The rest of the day got even tougher however, with two losses to Forza1 14-Elite Black (20-25, 15-25) and Aliso Island 14’s (11-25, 20-25). Taking 3rd in their pool places the team in Bronze Division 11 to start their season. Coach Mike Maas said, “Sophia Webster learned overhand passing which was great to see, Gigi Geyer and Alyse Gilliam both hit some great balls, and Carolina Koceman also served very well. The team moved up significantly from the initial qualifying day to this day 3 – they have come so far, and yet also realize they still have so much to learn.”

Up next for the indoor teams, the 12’s, 13’s and 15’s head to their 3rd qualifier tournament this weekend on Saturday and Sunday – good luck to all our teams!

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 