Volleyball Olympian Transferred to UCLA Medical Center After Santa Barbara Bicycle Accident

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 7, 2015 | 11:21 a.m.

Santa Barbara man Craig Buck, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with the U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team, has been transferred to the UCLA Medical Center after suffering head trauma from a bicycle collision Monday afternoon.

Buck, 57, was in critical condition when he was transferred from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, spokeswoman Maria Zate said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Buck was riding his bicycle in Hope Ranch, cut a corner and then hit the side of a pickup truck toward him.

Buck, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, struck the ground and suffered major head injuries.

Friends and families have rallied support for Buck on Facebook, including former teammates from his times on the Olympic team and at Pepperdine University.

“Craig’s doctors are evaluating his condition 24/7,” someone wrote on the Craig Buck, Get Well Soon Facebook page.

Santa Barbara man Craig Buck is in critical condition at UCLA Medical Center after a bicycle accident in Hope Ranch.  (Facebook photo)

“Among other things, they will explore which of his injuries can be allowed to heal naturally, and which – if any – might require surgery and/or rehabilitation. Most members of Craig’s immediate family are, or will soon be, at his side. Until Craig is able to receive visitors, friends, well-wishers and extended family members can keep Craig in their thoughts and prayers.”

Buck, a 6-foot-9 middle blocker, played for the U.S. team for more than 10 years and earned Olympic gold medals in Los Angeles in 1984 and Seoul, South Korea in 1988, according to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

