Volleyball Player Kyle Smiley Receives Scholar-Athlete of Year Award for SBCC

Kyle Smiley was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for SBCC at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table’s press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

The sophomore from Torrance High is starting setter and co-captain of the men's volleyball team. He ranks third in the WSC, averaging 8.64 assists per set with a high of 45 on March 2 vs. Long Beach.

Smiley is majoring in engineering with hopes of becoming a structural or aerospace engineer. He’s completed 94 units with a grade-point average of 3.43.

“I love volleyball and the team aspect,” he said. “You have to be disciplined to play sports and to do well in your studies. You have to force yourself to do the work to achieve your goals, whatever they are.”

Smiley said he’s “learned a ton” in his three years at SBCC and has high praise for his teachers, particularly Dr. Michael Young and Don Ion in the Physics department.

He’s received offers to play volleyball from four-year colleges and universities but says academics are more important. “I can always play club volleyball if I have to,” he stated.

Third-year volleyball coach Matt Jones calls Smiley a humble leader.

“Kyle works hard and is always trying to get better,” said Jones. “He does a good job of being level-headed on the court. He keeps our offense moving in the right direction and doesn't often get flustered, which is a great quality for a setter.

“As a person off the court, he is a very respectful and responsible young man with a great sense of humor.”

