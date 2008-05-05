Volleyball Playoffs Right at Home in Santa Barbara

The CIF volleyball playoffs start Friday and fans will have an array of choices as many local teams have drawn seeds and home games.

Santa Barbara received the No. 2 seed in Division 2, and will host Burbank Burroughs. Dos Pueblos has been seeded fourth and will face Segerstrom at Sovine Gym. San Marcos has ridden an impressive late-season improvement to seize the ninth seed but must travel to Arroyo Grande. Santa Ynez is seeded 10th and will host San Luis Obispo. Righetti is also in the playoffs and faces a long road trip to Santa Ana.

In Division 4, meanwhile, battle-tested 10th seed Bishop Diego and Carpinteria will be on the road at La Quinta and Bishop Montgomery, respectively. Fellow Tri-Valley League schools Oak Park and Oaks Christian seized the top two spots in the division.

In Division 5, Laguna Blanca has the fourth seed and a home match against St. Genevieve.

Good luck to all the locals as they try to extend their seasons!

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.