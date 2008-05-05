Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Volleyball Playoffs Right at Home in Santa Barbara

Bishop Diego, Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca, San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez all set for postseason play.

By Will Beall | May 5, 2008 | 8:09 p.m.

The CIF volleyball playoffs start Friday and fans will have an array of choices as many local teams have drawn seeds and home games.

Santa Barbara received the No. 2 seed in Division 2, and will host Burbank Burroughs.  Dos Pueblos has been seeded fourth and will face Segerstrom at Sovine Gym.  San Marcos has ridden an impressive late-season improvement to seize the ninth seed but must travel to Arroyo Grande.  Santa Ynez is seeded 10th and will host San Luis Obispo.  Righetti is also in the playoffs and faces a long road trip to Santa Ana.

In Division 4, meanwhile, battle-tested 10th seed Bishop Diego and Carpinteria will be on the road at La Quinta and Bishop Montgomery, respectively.  Fellow Tri-Valley League schools Oak Park and Oaks Christian seized the top two spots in the division.

In Division 5, Laguna Blanca has the fourth seed and a home match against St. Genevieve.

Good luck to all the locals as they try to extend their seasons!

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 