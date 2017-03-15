Volunteering at Wildling Could Be Natural Fit

If you are looking to volunteer and have a passion for art and nature, the Wildling Museum might be the place for you.

Members of the Wildling volunteer team can experience great art while learning about the natural world around us, especially the uniqueness of the Santa Barbara region.

Whether you want to come in once a week or once a month, a variety of volunteer opportunities are available, from helping to staff the front desk, to preparing gallery spaces for new exhibits, to assisting with events.

Wildling volunteers look forward to the museum's annual Holiday Party and other functions planned throughout the year.

For more information, stop by the museum or contact Gigi at [email protected] or 686-8315.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum.