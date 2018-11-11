Sunday, November 11 , 2018, 4:14 pm | Smoke 73º

 
 
 
 

Volunteer Board Members Sought for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau

By Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | November 11, 2018 | 3:11 p.m.

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) is seeking new volunteers to serve a two-year term of office on its Board of Directors starting in January.

SCVB is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, its northern European culture, cuisine, shopping, arts and attractions of the village known as California’s Denmark.

Applicants must be an active business owner, executive-level manager or the property owner of a tourism-related business in the commercial area of Solvang. They must have been in their positions for a minimum of two years prior to Dec. 31.

The all-volunteer members of the SCVB Board oversee the strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's multi-million dollar tourism industry; encourage development of new promotional programs and outreach, with special focus on mid-week business and value season visitors.

SCVB Board applicants must be willing to commit to attending regular monthly board meetings, held at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Solvang City Hall. The meeting schedule is subject to change with prior notification and some special meetings are required throughout the year.

Individuals interested in a board position should send no more than a one page typed statement describing the applicant’s vision for Solvang tourism promotion, his/her unique contributions and abilities toward that vision; and a brief biography to:

Executive director Tracy Farhad via email at [email protected], or mailed to her at Post Office Box 70, Solvang, CA 93464 by the close of business on Dec. 7.

The 2018 SCVB is currently served by board members: president Kim Jensen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates; vice-president/secretary Angie Horn, Hamlet Inn & Atterdag Inn; treasurer/CFO Mathew Raab, Fresco Valley Café; director Laura Hanberg, Solvang Shoe Store; and honorary board member Kenneth Harwood, economist.

For more information or assistance, contact Farhad at 805-688-6144 or [email protected]

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 

