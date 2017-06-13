Volunteer for Wilderness Youth Project

For many, summer is a time to get outside. Think jumping into the Santa Ynez River, bouldering at Lizard’s Mouth, and splashing in the ocean along the Gaviota Coast.

Now, imagine those same activities while helping as a Wilderness Youth Project volunteer mentor, with young people learning from you.

Wilderness Youth Project is seeking volunteers ages 16 and older, to join its summer camps. Volunteers learn the basics of tending to children in the role of a counselor, all while exploring, swimming and playing in the Santa Barbara area.

Wilderness Youth Project mentors children to connect with nature through outdoor play, curiosity and awareness. Programs include up to 12 children mentored by two staff counselors and a volunteer.

Volunteers accompany staff on adventures with the group at various Santa Barbara locations. Most programs are one week long, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30, 3:30 or 4:30 p.m., depending on the age group.

As fifth-grader, Luna says: "All people should spend time outdoors because you could find different kinds of animals or plants, and it is also good for your heart."

Those interested in volunteering can e-mail [email protected] for more information.

— Sonia Connors for Wilderness Youth Project.