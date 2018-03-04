Santa Barbara High Students Again Help Those in Need with Free Income Tax Preparation

Overall, popular volunteer tax assistance partnership with United Way of Santa Barbara County secured more than $2.6 million in refunds last year

High school students are again offering free tax preparation to eligible residents through mid-April, in a partnership with the United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Each Monday through April 18 on the Santa Barbara High School campus, IRS-certified tax preparers with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will provide weekly tax help for individuals or families with an annual income of under $66,000 in 2017.

The service is offered in English and Spanish, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointment is necessary.

“Some families have been coming to us for years who rely on this,” Tiffany Carson, an assistant principal at Santa Barbara High, told Noozhawk.

Five students participated in advanced training to prepare for their roles this year.

“The students take time during the school year, before tax session, to train themselves on how to become tax preparers,” Carson said. “All of the students step up to continue the work because it’s important to them.”

Senior Estephani Perez Vallejo, Santa Barbara High’s VITA president, is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge of filing taxes.

The student volunteers electronically filed more than 200 tax returns in 2016, she said.

“I want to help the community,” the 17 year old said.

VITA is also available in Goleta and Santa Ynez, and the United Way of Santa Barbara County filed more than 3,100 tax returns last year, securing more than $2.6 million in refunds for participants, spokesman Angel Pacheco said.

Residents interested in using the VITA program should bring income information, such as their W-2 wage form from their employer; photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and dependents; bank routing and account numbers; the previous year’s tax return; Form 1099s and/or the Form 1098; and Health Insurance Form 1094, 1095 (A), (B) or (C).

Click here for more information about VITA and for a list of locations and operating hours, or call the hotline at 805.899.2313.

