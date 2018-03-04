Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:10 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Good for Santa Barbara 2017: Noozhawk's 2nd Annual report on Nonprofits and Philanthropy
Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust

Santa Barbara High Students Again Help Those in Need with Free Income Tax Preparation

Overall, popular volunteer tax assistance partnership with United Way of Santa Barbara County secured more than $2.6 million in refunds last year

Santa Barbara High School senior Estephani Perez Vallejo is this year’s president of the school’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High School senior Estephani Perez Vallejo is this year’s president of the school’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.  (Santa Barbara Unified School District photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 4, 2018 | 10:00 p.m.

High school students are again offering free tax preparation to eligible residents through mid-April, in a partnership with the United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Each Monday through April 18 on the Santa Barbara High School campus, IRS-certified tax preparers with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will provide weekly tax help for individuals or families with an annual income of under $66,000 in 2017.

The service is offered in English and Spanish, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointment is necessary.

“Some families have been coming to us for years who rely on this,” Tiffany Carson, an assistant principal at Santa Barbara High, told Noozhawk.

Five students participated in advanced training to prepare for their roles this year.

“The students take time during the school year, before tax session, to train themselves on how to become tax preparers,” Carson said. “All of the students step up to continue the work because it’s important to them.”

Senior Estephani Perez Vallejo, Santa Barbara High’s VITA president, is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge of filing taxes.

The student volunteers electronically filed more than 200 tax returns in 2016, she said.

Rich Walter, right, with the United Way of Santa Barbara County Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, helps resident Ori Alves prepare his taxes. Click to view larger
Rich Walter, right, with the United Way of Santa Barbara County Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, helps resident Ori Alves prepare his taxes. (United Way of Santa Barbara County file photo)

“I want to help the community,” the 17 year old said.

VITA is also available in Goleta and Santa Ynez, and the United Way of Santa Barbara County filed more than 3,100 tax returns last year, securing more than $2.6 million in refunds for participants, spokesman Angel Pacheco said.

Residents interested in using the VITA program should bring income information, such as their W-2 wage form from their employer; photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and dependents; bank routing and account numbers; the previous year’s tax return; Form 1099s and/or the Form 1098; and Health Insurance Form 1094, 1095 (A), (B) or (C).

Click here for more information about VITA and for a list of locations and operating hours, or call the hotline at 805.899.2313.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 