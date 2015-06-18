Volunteer Monitors Needed for Santa Barbara Solstice Parade

As you may remember, last year the Santa Barbara Solstice Parade had problems with pacing and gaps. They are trying to fix the problems, but they need your help!

Can you volunteer and be a monitor? You will still get to see the parade from a good perspective! And you can keep the participants and the spectators safe and comfortable by helping to keep the parade moving smoothly.

Call the Solstice office at 805.965.3396 to help.

Also, click here for my latest photos from the exciting and fun Solstice Workshop. Things are really hopping in these final days — and not just with the Bunnies from Outer Space ensemble!

— Robert Bernstein, a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor, is a member of the Sierra Club Santa Barbara Group executive committee. The opinions expressed are his own.