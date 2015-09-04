Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:03 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Volunteer Training Sessions for Hospice of Santa Barbara Scheduled for Fall

By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | September 4, 2015 | 10:30 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will begin holding fall volunteer training sessions for individuals interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Patient-care volunteers play a vital role as part of the HSB Team.

The free training sessions will held at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, in Santa Barbara from noon to 3 p.m. on six consecutive Tuesdays, Sept. 29 through Nov. 3.

The application deadline is Sept. 15, and seating is limited.

For more information about signing up and volunteering, call HSB Director of Volunteer Services Nicole Romasanta at 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

It is also present on six local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 
