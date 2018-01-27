Volunteer Veterinarians Treat Search Dogs During Montecito Flooding Rescue, Recovery

After dogs do the dirty work in the field, medical technicians check out each animal for signs of injury, contamination and illness

When flash flooding and mudslides slammed Montecito on Jan. 9, immediate help was needed in a number of ways.

Several big-hearted animal doctors arrived at the Incident Command base camp at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds to help search-and-rescue dogs before and after they sniffed through thick mud, toxic debris and boulders large and small in an attempt to catch a scent of survivors.

Volunteer veterinary technicians began assembling at the showgrounds the morning of Jan. 11.

Within a few hours, the two-legged handlers and their furry companions were in the field digging through debris piles and checking homes.

After the dogs finished their work in the evening, they were checked out by volunteer veterinarians who looked for any possible injuries.

The vets performed minor surgeries, cleaned wounds, and provided treatment for soreness and sprains, according to Jennifer Adame, Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ community outreach coordinator.

For more than a week, volunteers helped up to 30 dogs, she said.

“I feel humbled that I’ve been able to help in this way,” said Adame, who was also a volunteer. “The dogs were all sweet and wonderful to work with.”

The dogs assisting in search-and-rescue operations in Montecito received thorough decontamination before the volunteers examined the canines.

“They would get a bath and cleaned up,” Adame said.

Andrea Wells reached out to her former colleagues in the medical field and received word about the volunteer opportunity from Adame.

Wells helped over the weekend while she was off-duty at Advanced Veterinary Specialists in Santa Barbara.

“Everyone wants to help with this tragedy, and I was honored to help even in a small way,” she told Noozhawk. “The amount of effort put forth by people was overwhelming. It’s a close-knit community — I’m just lucky that I know dogs.

“Nobody should go through this alone.”

Adame, along with up to 10 Santa Barbara-based volunteers, provided physical exams and medical care. It was her first time volunteering to help search-and-rescue dogs’ wounds after a natural disaster.

The most common veterinary treatment services the dogs needed at Earl Warren Showgrounds were for superficial wounds, diarrhea, and lacerations on paws and legs, she said. The emergency response professionals were alongside their animals during the exams and treatment.

Canines were brought to local animal hospitals if they needed further assistance.

“We had a couple of the dogs come to our hospital for treatment,” Wells said. “We sent one dog to our hospital — and it got a few tests done — but we didn’t charge anything because they were helping out the community.”

These working dogs are canine athletes, she added.

“They have to eat more,” she explained. “Out in the field they get wounds, but I believe they are pets as well, and you can see the connection between the handler and the pet.”

