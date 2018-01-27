Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:29 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Volunteer Veterinarians Treat Search Dogs During Montecito Flooding Rescue, Recovery

After dogs do the dirty work in the field, medical technicians check out each animal for signs of injury, contamination and illness

A search-and-rescue dog gets a thorough examination by a volunteer veterinarian after a long day sniffing around Montecito debris fields created by the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and mud flows. Click to view larger
A search-and-rescue dog gets a thorough examination by a volunteer veterinarian after a long day sniffing around Montecito debris fields created by the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and mud flows. (Wendy Domanski photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 27, 2018 | 9:41 p.m.

When flash flooding and mudslides slammed Montecito on Jan. 9, immediate help was needed in a number of ways.

Several big-hearted animal doctors arrived at the Incident Command base camp at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds to help search-and-rescue dogs before and after they sniffed through thick mud, toxic debris and boulders large and small in an attempt to catch a scent of survivors.

Volunteer veterinary technicians began assembling at the showgrounds the morning of Jan. 11.

Within a few hours, the two-legged handlers and their furry companions were in the field digging through debris piles and checking homes.

After the dogs finished their work in the evening, they were checked out by volunteer veterinarians who looked for any possible injuries.

The vets performed minor surgeries, cleaned wounds, and provided treatment for soreness and sprains, according to Jennifer Adame, Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ community outreach coordinator.

For more than a week, volunteers helped up to 30 dogs, she said.

“I feel humbled that I’ve been able to help in this way,” said Adame, who was also a volunteer. “The dogs were all sweet and wonderful to work with.”

The dogs assisting in search-and-rescue operations in Montecito received thorough decontamination before the volunteers examined the canines.

“They would get a bath and cleaned up,” Adame said.

Volunteer veterinarians at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara performed minor surgeries, cleaned wounds, and provided treatment for soreness and sprains. Click to view larger
Volunteer veterinarians at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara performed minor surgeries, cleaned wounds, and provided treatment for soreness and sprains. (Wendy Domanski photo)

Andrea Wells reached out to her former colleagues in the medical field and received word about the volunteer opportunity from Adame.

Wells helped over the weekend while she was off-duty at Advanced Veterinary Specialists in Santa Barbara.

“Everyone wants to help with this tragedy, and I was honored to help even in a small way,” she told Noozhawk. “The amount of effort put forth by people was overwhelming. It’s a close-knit community — I’m just lucky that I know dogs.

“Nobody should go through this alone.”

Adame, along with up to 10 Santa Barbara-based volunteers, provided physical exams and medical care. It was her first time volunteering to help search-and-rescue dogs’ wounds after a natural disaster.

The most common veterinary treatment services the dogs needed at Earl Warren Showgrounds were for superficial wounds, diarrhea, and lacerations on paws and legs, she said. The emergency response professionals were alongside their animals during the exams and treatment.

Canines were brought to local animal hospitals if they needed further assistance.

“We had a couple of the dogs come to our hospital for treatment,” Wells said. “We sent one dog to our hospital — and it got a few tests done — but we didn’t charge anything because they were helping out the community.”

These working dogs are canine athletes, she added.

“They have to eat more,” she explained. “Out in the field they get wounds, but I believe they are pets as well, and you can see the connection between the handler and the pet.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Belly rubs and leg pillows are all part of the TLC package that search-and-rescue dogs received at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Click to view larger
Belly rubs and leg pillows are all part of the TLC package that search-and-rescue dogs received at Earl Warren Showgrounds. (Wendy Domanski photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 