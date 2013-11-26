Volunteers Adopt UBGC Westside Club for Inaugural ‘Beautification Day’

On Saturday, 45-plus volunteers gathered at the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County's Westside Club for an inaugural “Beautification Day.”

Volunteers included Ocean Hills Church and the Dos Pueblos High School freshman/sophomore, JV and varsity boys basketball teams.

Groups broke off at 9 a.m. to tackle numerous much-needed projects, such as planting trees, bushes, succulents donated by West Covina Nursery; painting; and cleaning out the storage facility.

“We are thrilled to have the community come together to adopt our Westside Club,” said Aaron Martinez, unit director of the Westside Club. “Our volunteers accomplished a number of projects that make an incredible difference in the lives of our 600-plus Westside Club kids.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.