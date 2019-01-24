Volunteers Fan Out Across Santa Barbara County to Tally Homeless Population

More than 500 trained volunteers canvassed Santa Barbara County this week to get a snapshot of the area's most vulnerable residents.

On Wednesday evening and early Thursday, thhe volunteers went out to tally and survey the county's homeless population as part of the Point In Time count, a biennial event led by local organizations.

For the street count, volunteers dispatched in teams and homelessness service agency staff were assigned routes and briefly documented those sheltered and unsheltered.

The census for the Point In Time count is a mandate by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD requires that cities receiving federal dollars to address homelessness conduct a count of everyone in transitional housing and shelters annually at the end of January. A report is submitted to HUD offices for review.

It’s a nationwide effort to gather data, and the information is used to plan local homeless assistance services.

The count also affects federal, state and local funding to serve the homeless community, said Dorothy Mogavero, director of outreach and engagement at Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

“Right now, it’s not the federal level that has all of the dollars — they are going to have the guidance — but our state level has funding available, so we are looking at if this is a big enough issue and picture that we are going to get additional funding for the purpose of caring for our increasing homeless population,” Mogavero said.

HUD does not include people in jails, treatment facilities or hospitals, or people doubled-up or couch-surfing.

“It’s taking a look at those who are unsheltered in the sense that they are living on the street, in a vehicle, a makeshift shelter, living in the parks and around businesses,” Mogavero said.

This year’s data is yet to be seen, Mogavero said, adding that a report of the count will be released by HUD at the end of March.

The number of homeless people — sheltered and unsheltered — reported during the counts has remained consistent in the county over the past six years, according to numbers from the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, a countywide program.

The 2017 Point In Time revealed more than 1,800 homeless in the county at any given time, Mogavero said.

Even with an army of volunteers, there’s no way they could count every person in every spot across the county.

“The numbers should be higher because a lot of our homeless — we are not able to locate or they are migrating around early in the morning or the day,” Mogavero said.

The second component of the Point In Time count is one-on-one interviews.

“It’s a short survey, takes just a few minutes, and asks a lot of the basic questions that HUD is looking for — how long have they been homeless and that type of information, and a few questions for the regional area,” Mogavero said.

Homelessness in the county has changed in its dynamic, Mogavero added.

“It’s not the homeless that we think about in the past,” she said. “Our homeless now are a lot more families, more youth, and now a lot of the seniors are starting to hit the streets because they are on fixed incomes and the rents are going up, and they can’t afford it.”

