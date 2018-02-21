Calling on Volunteers for Boys & Girls Clubs Annual Fundraiser

For the last 52 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV) has opened its doors to the children and teens of Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

The club sites are more than just a place for kids to hang out. In fact, a recent Harris Poll survey revealed that more than 57 percent of adult alumni said that Boys & Girls Clubs saved their life.

In another recent survey of current club members throughout Santa Maria Valley, 98 percent of Boys & Girls Clubs' kids are on target for grade-level progression, and 77 percent of those already have a plan to complete some level of post-high school education.

Boys & Girls Clubs are growing the future leaders of our community in every club site we operate.

We believe every child is worthy of the high-quality programs and services we offer. Without proper funding and support, our community's youth will have nowhere to go after school and during the summer months.

BGCSMV club sites function as a safe-haven for more than 7,000 children annually (sports and regular daily programming).

Community members can make sure the children and teens of Santa Maria & Guadalupe continue to have this valuable resource by volunteering to help with the 2018 Great Futures Annual Fund Drive. Volunteers are invited to the kick-off meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 5.

Training will be provided. RSVP to Kathryn Scott, [email protected] or 354-7421.



Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley currently has programs for some 2,000 registered children ages 6-18 in Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Another 5,000 children benefit from club-sponsored sports programming.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley's mission is to enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. For more about BGCSMV, call 354-7421 or visit bgcsmv.org.

— Kathryn Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.