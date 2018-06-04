Volunteers Needed Saturday for Annual Pruning at Mission Rose Garden

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is calling all gardening enthusiasts for the Annual Mission Rose Garden Pruning event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The scenic Mission Rose Garden — known as the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden since 1984 — contains more than 1,500 rose bushes and is maintained throughout the year by Parks & Recreation staff and members of the Santa Barbara Rose Society.

“Without a thorough annual pruning, the rose bushes won't continue to have the healthy, vibrant blooms and foliage that provide such a spectacular vista for the historic Mission Santa Barbara," parks manager Santos Escobar said. "Given the number of roses and the work involved pruning them, the volunteers who help maintain the Mission Rose Garden each year are truly performing a vital community service. We cannot thank them enough.”

Training and refreshments provided. Volunteers just need to bring a pair of garden gloves and pruning shears with them to the event. The garden is located just opposite the Santa Barbara Mission, on Plaza Rubio between Laguna Street and Emerson Avenue.

No RSVP is necessary, but volunteers may join the Facebook event by clicking here for updates and news. Please direct questions to Escobar at the Parks Division by calling 805.564.5464.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department proudly offers a wide range of parks, facilities and programs designed to serve the needs of the community.

The Parks Division manages and maintains 360 acres of developed parkland and 1,183 acres of open space parkland. The Parks Division staff is responsible for providing safe and high quality parks, open space, 3 miles of beaches, playgrounds, sports fields, street medians, right-of-way landscaping, building landscaping and restrooms. The Parks Forestry section maintains and manages over 42,000 street trees, park trees and city facility trees for the benefit of residents, ensuring a safe and healthy community forest.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.