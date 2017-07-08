Volunteers Needed for Santa Barbara Triathlon

Triathlon

The work of volunteers have been a key to the success of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.

Volunteers are needed for the events on Aug. 25-27 that draw nearly 2,000 entrants. There are 81 different jobs that require several shifts of people.

There is no experience is necessary to volunteer for any of the positions.

You can sign up at santabarbaratriathlon.com or email the organizers at [email protected]

Every volunteer receives a triathlon T-shirt and a chance to win a Channel Islands kayak trip for two.