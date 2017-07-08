Triathlon
Volunteers Needed for Santa Barbara Triathlon
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 8, 2017 | 1:38 a.m.
The work of volunteers have been a key to the success of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.
Volunteers are needed for the events on Aug. 25-27 that draw nearly 2,000 entrants. There are 81 different jobs that require several shifts of people.
There is no experience is necessary to volunteer for any of the positions.
You can sign up at santabarbaratriathlon.com or email the organizers at [email protected]
Every volunteer receives a triathlon T-shirt and a chance to win a Channel Islands kayak trip for two.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.