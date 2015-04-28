Adult, Teen Volunteers Needed for Summer Reading Program at Public Libraries

The Santa Barbara Public Library System seeks energetic volunteers to help with all aspects of the Summer Reading Program.

The 2015 program, “Every Hero Has a Story,” begins June 9 and runs through July 31.

Adults and teens interested in welcoming families, explaining the program, enrolling participants, discussing books with children, awarding prizes and/or assisting with weekly family events can sign up now. Superhero capes are optional.

Volunteer training sessions will be conducted at the Central, Goleta and Solvang libraries. Volunteers are encouraged to choose one training session. Potential volunteers may contact their local branch for more information. Trainings will take place:

Central Library

» Wednesday, May 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon

» Saturday, May 23, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

» Wednesday, May 27, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

» Thursday, June 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Goleta Library

» Wednesday, May 20, 6 to 7 p.m.

» Saturday, May 23, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Solvang Library

» Saturday, May 30, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

» Thursday, June 4, 4 to 5 p.m.

The annual Summer Reading Program is a library tradition that instills a lifelong love of learning by encouraging children to read and participate in events over the summer. Volunteer outreach efforts are supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Partners in Education and the Friends of the Libraries.

The Central Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave in Goleta. The Solvang Library is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.