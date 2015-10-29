Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Military

Volunteers Needed for Veterans Day Half Marathon

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation requests volunteers to assist with one of the nation’s largest Veterans Day celebrations.
The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation requests volunteers to assist with one of the nation’s largest Veterans Day celebrations. (PCVF photo)
By Flannery Hill for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | October 29, 2015 | 8:19 a.m.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation welcomes the community to join them in support of the veterans in our community in one of the largest Veterans Day celebrations nationwide Nov 7–8, 2015. 

Veterans Day weekend features a variety of patriotic and entertaining events, including the Veterans Day Half Marathon, the Military Ball, Veterans Day Parade and Concert.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is seeking support from volunteers to help make the weekend a success. Volunteer shifts are 2–3 hours and opportunities include:

» Veterans Day Half Marathon Expo

Friday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Earl Warren Show Grounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Volunteer as a Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation brand ambassador the day before the race at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Volunteers are needed to help the runners pick up their race numbers and event t-shirts. 

» Veterans Day Weekend Half Marathon
Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Leadbetter Beach Park, 402 E. Ortega Street in Santa Barbara.

Volunteer as a Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation brand ambassador during the Veterans Day Weekend Half Marathon and help hand out American Flags to runners and those cheering along the race. 

Course credit is available to all student volunteers.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, email [email protected] or call 910.797.4523.

Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 