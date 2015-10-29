Volunteers Needed for Veterans Day Half Marathon

Military

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation welcomes the community to join them in support of the veterans in our community in one of the largest Veterans Day celebrations nationwide Nov 7–8, 2015.

Veterans Day weekend features a variety of patriotic and entertaining events, including the Veterans Day Half Marathon, the Military Ball, Veterans Day Parade and Concert.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is seeking support from volunteers to help make the weekend a success. Volunteer shifts are 2–3 hours and opportunities include:

» Veterans Day Half Marathon Expo

Friday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Earl Warren Show Grounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Volunteer as a Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation brand ambassador the day before the race at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Volunteers are needed to help the runners pick up their race numbers and event t-shirts.

» Veterans Day Weekend Half Marathon

Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Leadbetter Beach Park, 402 E. Ortega Street in Santa Barbara.

Volunteer as a Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation brand ambassador during the Veterans Day Weekend Half Marathon and help hand out American Flags to runners and those cheering along the race.

Course credit is available to all student volunteers.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, email [email protected] or call 910.797.4523.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.