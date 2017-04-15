Volunteers Open World of Literacy for Adults

Patient, enthusiastic adults are needed to tutor learners in the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s free Adult Literacy Program.

Volunteer tutors help local adults study basic skills, build work readiness, prepare for the citizenship exam, read to children, and achieve other goals.

The library system will offer a nine-hour training course for new tutors in May. The three-day workshop will take place 1-4 p.m. Monday May 1, Wednesday May 3, and Friday May 5. All three sessions are required.

Training sessions are free and meet in the Adult Literacy Center on the main floor of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Trained tutors work once or twice a week with another adult, providing assistance with reading, writing, English, and more. Volunteers must be able to make a six-month commitment to tutoring after completing the training course.

Pre-registration is requested; call 564-5619 or contact [email protected] to register.

The library’s Adult Literacy Program has helped thousands of local adults since 1987.

Volunteers provided more than 7,000 hours of instruction in the past year, helping other community members read more confidently, prepare to return to school, be able to read to their kids and help with homework, and prepare for better careers.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Beverly Schwartzberg for Santa Barbara Public Library System.