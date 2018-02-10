Volunteers Raising Funds to Help Restore Happy Trails

Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers (SBMTV) has announced the industry-wide effort Back On Trail to raise funds dedicated to trail reconstruction from damage resulting from the Thomas Fire, floods and other recent wildfires.

The month-long campaign is in partnership with Santa Cruz Bicycles, which is leading a group of other California-based bike industry companies.

All have donated top-quality components to make custom rescue-themed bikes honoring the firefighting efforts, SBMTV said.

A similar campaign is taking place for fire-ravaged communities of Sonoma County.

“We talked to our shops, reps and customers in the areas affected by the fires and above all they expressed a real desire for a return to normalcy,” said Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney.

“We all know how a good bike ride makes you feel, and we want to help people get back to that,” he said.

Topa Topa Brewing Company will host SBMTV at 3 p.m., Sunday Feb. 18, at 120 Santa Barbara St., in the Funk Zone. Two custom-designed bikes by Santa Cruz Bicycles, each worth $10,000, will be on display.

Anyone can make donations at https://backontrail.givingfuel.com/back-on-trail.

“Our trail systems have suffered greatly from the Thomas Fire and floods, so trail restoration efforts will offer all user groups a great opportunity to help rebuild our local trails using modern, sustainable design standards, in the end making them better suited to the challenging terrain of our canyons,” said Mike Tarpey of SBMTV.

For more information, contact Tarpey, 453-5359 or email [email protected]

Entries to win a bike are available by making donations at BackOnTrail.org. The campaign runs through February with the winner chosen March 1.

— Lori Rafferty for Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers.