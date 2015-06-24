Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:52 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Volunteers Reach Out to Lompoc Hotels, Motels in Effort to Help Prevent Child Sex Trafficking

Volunteers spent last Saturday contacting motels and hotels in Lompoc to educate them about how to identify children at risk of trafficking and to urge them to report that activity to law enforcement.
Volunteers spent last Saturday contacting motels and hotels in Lompoc to educate them about how to identify children at risk of trafficking and to urge them to report that activity to law enforcement. (Contributed photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 24, 2015 | 5:23 p.m.

A small group of volunteers gave up their Saturday morning last week to hit the pavement and approach local motel and hotel staff in Lompoc, sharing tips about how to prevent child sex trafficking, a heinous problem that exists in Santa Barbara County, often taking place with little notice.

The group was coordinated by Kyli Larson, who works for Uffizi Order, a nonprofit that reaches out to marginalized communities in the county. Larson was one of the researchers who recently conducted a needs assessment that looked at domestic child sex trafficking in Santa Barbara County.

She presented her findings to the Human Trafficking Task Force last week, which showed there are at least 45 documented child survivors from between 2012 and 2014 in Santa Barbara County.  

They also found 80 suspected child survivors as well as more than 460 children that were identified as at-risk.

"We know there are many more," she told Noozhawk on Wednesday. "People should know that this is happening in our community."

Those findings led Larson and her group to begin a pilot project last Saturday, where four teams of volunteers reached out to hotel and motel workers in Lompoc to educate them about how to identify children at risk of trafficking and to encourage them to report that activity to law enforcement.

Hotels and motels are a common place for children to be sexually exploited, a finding Larson said corresponds with national data as well as survivors she has interviewed.

In addition to reaching out to the city's 13 motels and hotels, the volunteers also went to several apartment complexes and local businesses.

The teams were able to talk about what signs to look for and also gave each person they spoke with the number for the Lompoc Police Department dispatch. They also gave each person the number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which can be reached at 888.373.7888.

Four officers from the Lompoc Police Department were there to accompany the groups.

Advocates from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Victim Witness program, the Rape Crisis Center, Common Ground Santa Barbara and faith community members were also part of the effort.

Some of the groups were able to talk with hotel and motel managers, others talked with front desk staff.

Some of the signs that could signal that a child is being exploited could include a person paying in cash, a hotel check-in where a child is accompanied by an older man or many people could be seen coming and going out of the same hotel room, Larson said.

"These are signs that are nationally consistent but also apply to our community," she said.

The response volunteers got from hotel and motel staff was positive, and "each one indicated they would like further information," she said. "I found it very encouraging."

The goal is to identify survivors of sex trafficking and connect them to resources, and Saturday's effort is something Larson hopes to see replicated throughout the county. 

The group decided to begin in Lompoc because it was a small location and the police department there had been supportive of the idea and offered to accompany the group as they did the outreach.

"Our hope is that we can organize teams throughout the county to start educating all of the hotels and motels in our county," she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 