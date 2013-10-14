Volunteers Sought to Add to Marian Regional Medical Center’s Growing Team

In the hospital setting, volunteers and their service make all the difference in helping Marian Regional Medical Center achieve standards of excellence. At present, more than 500 devoted men, women and teenagers volunteering at MRMC share a common desire to be of service, donating their time and special talents to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

Although the current number of MRMC volunteers is at a record high, the hospital is recruiting Central Coast community members to join the dedicated volunteer force to further enhance patient care and hospital operations.

Priority volunteer service areas include hospitality, guest escorts, nursing support, Mission Hope Cancer Center and hospice. In addition, volunteers who can offer bilingual Spanish-language support are needed.

“Although Marian Volunteer Services is proud to have one of the most established volunteer programs in the region, volunteer service needs continue to expand as the medical center continues to grow,” said Jodi Mrozek, MRMC Volunteer Services Leadership Council chair. “Volunteerism is a crucial part of the culture of Marian since our volunteers offer an extra dimension of support and service to our patients, their families, hospital visitors and staff. Volunteering offers a world of personal benefits and the rewards of serving others are much greater than for those we serve.”

Volunteer shifts are typically four hours in duration and are scheduled during the hospital’s daily visiting hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Volunteers are not only needed Monday through Friday, but weekends as well. Shifts of reduced time are offered on weekends and evenings to appeal to working community members or students.

To become a Marian volunteer, community members must complete an application and an initial screening process in addition to attending a general orientation.

“Our volunteers provide invaluable support to all areas of the medical center and their selfless work is truly a special calling,” said Charles Cova, MRMC president and CEO. “As patient services continue to grow, there is a greater need for additional volunteer support to ensure patient satisfaction and a positive patient experience. Volunteers are an integral part of Marian and are among our most valued resources. They are not only the friendly faces that greet visitors as they enter our facilities, but they provide crucial support to our staff and as an organization we are deeply appreciative of their generosity to give of themselves each and every day.”

For more information about volunteer opportunities, call Marian Volunteer Services at 805.739.3520 or click here.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Marian Regional Medical Center.