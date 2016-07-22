Volunteers Spruce Up Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Lompoc’s River Park
Volunteers clean up and repair the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Lompoc’s River Park. (Suzanne Harris photo)
By Bev Andersen | July 22, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.
Lompoc residents James Baldwin and Donald Nigh recently organized a team of volunteers making the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in River Park a more beautiful place.
Jim Mosby hauled away the old tiles and donated a diesel generator for their use, while the Daughters of the American Revolution led the fundraising drive to purchase new tile and supplies.
— Bev Andersen is a Lompoc resident.
