Pixel Tracker

Sunday, December 16 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Volunteers Swarm Montecito with Storm Outreach, Evacuation Messages

With winter fast approaching, authorities step up efforts to make sure residents in at-risk neighborhoods are aware of dangers and have a plan in case they need to leave

Bucket Brigade

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade founder Abe Powell hands out a safety vest to a young volunteer. Teams of volunteers went door-to-door in Montecito’s at-risk neighborhoods Saturday, distributing evacuation information packets to residents. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4802 > of 5
Bucket Brigade

Volunteers fanned out through at-risk neighborhoods in Montecito on Saturday to distribute evacuation information packets. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4803 > of 5
Bucket Brigade

The volunteer team hands an evacuation information packet to a resident in the 1300 block of Danielson Road in Montecito. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4804 > of 5
Bucket Brigade

The Bucket Brigade’s Abe Powell uses an app to mark whether residents had been contacted. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4805 > of 5
Information packet

An information packet was left on the front gate of a residence in the 1300 block of Danielson Road in Montecito on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4806 > of 5
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 15, 2018 | 11:12 p.m.

Volunteers knocked on doors throughout Montecito on Saturday with messages of how to prepare for potential evacuations in case heavy winter rains threaten to trigger flash flooding and debris flows in the Thomas Fire burn area.

The Santa Barbara County Storm Risk Management Team, county Search and Rescue, the Montecito Fire Protection District, and the cities of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara coordinated the widespread door-to-door outreach, which targeted more than 1,500 residences to ensure people residing in the risk area were notified.

Saturday marked the second such effort. Last week, more than 70 volunteers went door-to-door alerting residents in Carpinteria.

The goal is to improve community awareness, Montecito Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Taylor said.

“The purpose ... is to deliver, in person, important literature to every community member whose home is in the debris flow risk area,” he explained.

The county Office of Emergency Management recently announced the updated interactive map designating areas at risk from debris flows below the Thomas Fire burn area, as well as the footprints of the Whittier and Sherpa fires. Click here for the map, which opens with the Thomas Fire risk areas in Montecito. To navigate to the Whittier and Sherpa areas, click on and hold the map, then drag it to the right.

The map has been revised to reflect up-to-date scientific research and data gathered in the aftermath of Montecito’s deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows, according to Montecito fire spokeswoman Joyce Reed. The map focuses on the watershed draining to the developed areas of Montecito and Carpinteria.

Teams of two-to-three people delivered bilingual packets that had been assembled by the volunteers earlier Saturday. The packets included information on the county’s emergency website and evacuation instructions to help residents stay safe through the winter.

The small groups, equipped with safety vests, went door-to-door for about seven hours after receiving training.

Some residents got a visit from the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

A handful of red-shirted Bucket Brigade members wanted to help make sure that residents in the affected areas are as prepared as possible. The team tackled the 1300 block of Danielson Road on Saturday morning.

“We have seen some people who are resistant, despite the fact that they are in a dangerous area,” Bucket Brigade founder Abe Powell said. “They are saying ‘we don’t need to evacuate,’ so that reinforces the need for people reaching out to them.”

Residents living below burn areas, especially in Carpinteria and Montecito, are encouraged by emergency officials to review the map to see if their home is in a risk area.

Authorities say the risk areas will be evacuated if a storm is predicted to exceed rain thresholds believed to be strong enough to cause debris flows.

Residents living in the risk areas are advised to have a pre-determined plan to protect themselves and their families if a rapidly developing storm hits with little-to-no warning.

On Jan. 9, high-intensity rainfall fell on the mountain and hillsides denuded by the Thomas Fire and sent thick mud, boulders, trees and debris downhill in a disaster that killed 23 people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes.

“There was a lot of confusion around the evacuation areas, and who needed to be evacuated and who didn’t,” Powell said. “Now, they have spent a year with multiple different scientists and engineers evaluating the area.

“Plus, we saw what happened last year, and have a pretty good idea of where the mud wants to go,” he continued. “We need to be sure those people know they’ve got to go. They need to know, if they need to go — that’s the mission.”

The volunteer effort was organized by Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County and the Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Action Group.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 