Volunteers Swarm Montecito with Storm Outreach, Evacuation Messages

With winter fast approaching, authorities step up efforts to make sure residents in at-risk neighborhoods are aware of dangers and have a plan in case they need to leave

An information packet was left on the front gate of a residence in the 1300 block of Danielson Road in Montecito on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Bucket Brigade’s Abe Powell uses an app to mark whether residents had been contacted. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The volunteer team hands an evacuation information packet to a resident in the 1300 block of Danielson Road in Montecito. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Volunteers fanned out through at-risk neighborhoods in Montecito on Saturday to distribute evacuation information packets. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade founder Abe Powell hands out a safety vest to a young volunteer. Teams of volunteers went door-to-door in Montecito’s at-risk neighborhoods Saturday, distributing evacuation information packets to residents. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Volunteers knocked on doors throughout Montecito on Saturday with messages of how to prepare for potential evacuations in case heavy winter rains threaten to trigger flash flooding and debris flows in the Thomas Fire burn area.

The Santa Barbara County Storm Risk Management Team, county Search and Rescue, the Montecito Fire Protection District, and the cities of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara coordinated the widespread door-to-door outreach, which targeted more than 1,500 residences to ensure people residing in the risk area were notified.

Saturday marked the second such effort. Last week, more than 70 volunteers went door-to-door alerting residents in Carpinteria.

The goal is to improve community awareness, Montecito Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Taylor said.

“The purpose ... is to deliver, in person, important literature to every community member whose home is in the debris flow risk area,” he explained.

The county Office of Emergency Management recently announced the updated interactive map designating areas at risk from debris flows below the Thomas Fire burn area, as well as the footprints of the Whittier and Sherpa fires. Click here for the map, which opens with the Thomas Fire risk areas in Montecito. To navigate to the Whittier and Sherpa areas, click on and hold the map, then drag it to the right.

The map has been revised to reflect up-to-date scientific research and data gathered in the aftermath of Montecito’s deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows, according to Montecito fire spokeswoman Joyce Reed. The map focuses on the watershed draining to the developed areas of Montecito and Carpinteria.

Teams of two-to-three people delivered bilingual packets that had been assembled by the volunteers earlier Saturday. The packets included information on the county’s emergency website and evacuation instructions to help residents stay safe through the winter.

The small groups, equipped with safety vests, went door-to-door for about seven hours after receiving training.

Some residents got a visit from the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

A handful of red-shirted Bucket Brigade members wanted to help make sure that residents in the affected areas are as prepared as possible. The team tackled the 1300 block of Danielson Road on Saturday morning.

“We have seen some people who are resistant, despite the fact that they are in a dangerous area,” Bucket Brigade founder Abe Powell said. “They are saying ‘we don’t need to evacuate,’ so that reinforces the need for people reaching out to them.”

Residents living below burn areas, especially in Carpinteria and Montecito, are encouraged by emergency officials to review the map to see if their home is in a risk area.

Authorities say the risk areas will be evacuated if a storm is predicted to exceed rain thresholds believed to be strong enough to cause debris flows.

Residents living in the risk areas are advised to have a pre-determined plan to protect themselves and their families if a rapidly developing storm hits with little-to-no warning.

On Jan. 9, high-intensity rainfall fell on the mountain and hillsides denuded by the Thomas Fire and sent thick mud, boulders, trees and debris downhill in a disaster that killed 23 people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes.

“There was a lot of confusion around the evacuation areas, and who needed to be evacuated and who didn’t,” Powell said. “Now, they have spent a year with multiple different scientists and engineers evaluating the area.

“Plus, we saw what happened last year, and have a pretty good idea of where the mud wants to go,” he continued. “We need to be sure those people know they’ve got to go. They need to know, if they need to go — that’s the mission.”

The volunteer effort was organized by Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County and the Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Action Group.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.