Volunteers to Turn Out in Force on United Way Day of Caring

United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) 27th Annual Day of Caring is coming Saturday Sept. 15 with more than 49 community projects for volunteers, including a Montecito clean-up and rebuild.

Individuals and teams can sign up now to take part in the largest single-day volunteer event in the tri-counties.

More than 1,200 volunteers will carry out a variety of service projects throughout Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta, 9 a.m.-noon, ending with a Thank-You BBQ for participants at Oak Park that is being sponsored by Alberstons/Vons.

Volunteer teams of all ages will perform service projects including orchard care at Fairview Gardens, estuary restoration near the Ellwood-Devereux Open Space with UCSB, and a Montecito neighborhood clean-up being organized in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

“It’s great to see teams of volunteers go out for Day of Caring each year, but it feels especially meaningful in 2018, with volunteers improving Montecito neighborhoods where many of our neighbors lost so much,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to stand shoulder to shoulder to accomplish something great,” he said.

Day of Caring volunteers will meet at their respective service sites at 9 a.m. Free T-shirts will be provided to volunteers. At noon, all are invited to attend the Thank-You BBQ.

Day of Caring is part of a nationwide effort to support community organizations by connecting thousands of volunteers with beautification and improvement projects that otherwise might not be completed.

In 2017, volunteer hours are estimated to have been worth $300,000 in services to the local community.

Volunteers can sign up for Day of Caring in teams or individually at https://volunteersb.org/ or by calling 805-965-8591.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.