Volunteers to Work on Jesusita, Tunnel Trails for State Trails Day

By Mandy Burgess for the City of Santa Barbara | April 10, 2013 | 4:22 p.m.

Saturday is State Trails Day! Join local agencies, organizations and volunteers in maintaining portions of Jesusita and Tunnel trails.

This is the perfect opportunity to contribute to the many efforts necessary to keep our trails open to the public and available to future generations.

Join City Parks, County Parks, the Forest Service, Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers, the Multi-Use Trails Coalition and the Santa Barbara Trails Council for a fun-filled afternoon on two of Santa Barbara’s front-country trails.

Volunteers will be guided by an experienced trail leader to improve portions of eastern Jesusita trail and lower Tunnel trail. Volunteers should expect to use hand tools for the following types of work: cutting back brush to widen the trail corridor and improving water control features. All tools are provided.

Sign-ins will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the Mission Rose Garden on the corner of Laguna and Plaza Rubio. Trail work will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carpool to Jesusita and Tunnel trailhead located at the end of Tunnel Road. Lunch will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Mission Rose Garden. Lunch will be provided to all trail volunteers.

Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy shoes and long pants to protect from poison oak, plus sunglasses for eye protection. Volunteers should also bring water, sunscreen, hat and a snack. Bike helmets and gloves are helpful but will also be provided on site. All tools will be provided.

Click here for more information about the trail work.

— Mandy Burgess is an administrative analyst for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
