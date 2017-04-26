Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:59 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Volunteers Wanted for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Survey

By Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | April 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers Needed for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

Santa Maria Community Impact Survey


Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) is seeking volunteers to help facilitate the organization’s Santa Maria Community Impact Measurement Survey. The volunteer team will survey Santa Maria residents near Blosser Road from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Survey results will be compared to data collected in 2013 to quantify PSHH’s impact on the community and will take stock of road quality, neighborhood safety and access to resources.

The ideal volunteer for this project is an outgoing individual who is willing to speak with residents and/or volunteers to observe conditions and collect data. Volunteers will work in a team environment.

PSHH will provide volunteers with food and refreshments, a t-shirt, reusable water bottles, and all necessary training and supplies. Volunteers are not required to participate both days.

To apply, please visit http://www.pshhc.org/get_involved/volunteer.html and check the box for the Community Impact Measurement Survey. The deadline to submit a volunteer application is April 30.

PSHH is also seeking/accepting donations from community partners in the form of gift cards and specialty items, which will be raffled off to volunteers and survey respondents. Deadline to donate is May 2.

For more information contact Audra McCue, 540-2487 or via email at [email protected]

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

 


 

 

