Von Deroian Appointed as Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court commissioner has been appointed to fill a local judgeship, according to Gov. Jerry Brown’s office.

Von T. Nguyen Deroian, 43, of Santa Barbara was named to fill the empty slot created by the retirement of Judge Rogelio Flores, who mostly recently presided over the Lompoc Superior Court.

Word of the appointment quickly spread around the Santa Maria Court Complex on Wednesday afternoon, and Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker called Deroian "exceptionally qualified" for job while adding she had "the highest caliber judicial temperament."



Deroian has served as a commissioner for the Superior Court since last year, when she filled the slot left empty by Commissioner Denise Motter's retirement.

As commissioner, Deroian primarily handled child-support cases prosecuted by the Department of Child Support Services, fulfilling that role on a rotating basis at three court locations in the county.

She has been an adjunct professor at the Santa Barbara College of Law since 2013.

Previously, she served as a deputy district attorney at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2017.

"As a deputy district attorney, Von prosecuted some of the most arduous cases," District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Wednesday. "I’m confident she will bring that same work ethic and professionalism to the bench."

Deroian has been active as volunteer for mock trial competitions in Santa Barbara County.

She was born in Vietnam and grew up in Southern California.

Deroian, a Democrat, was an associate at Hardin and Coffin LLP in 2006, where she was a paralegal from 2003 to 2006.

She earned a juris doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law and an associate of arts degree from Allan Hancock College.

The appointment of Deroian was one of 10 announced by Brown’s office to fill California superior court judges vacancies in Calaveras, Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties.

The compensation for each of these positions is $200,042, state officials said.

