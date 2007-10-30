Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Measure A

By Cathy Murillo | October 30, 2007 | 8:21 a.m.

Santa Barbara Clean Elections Working Group wishes to remind Noozhawk readers that Measure A is on the upcoming Nov. 6 ballot Santa Barbara city ballot. This ballot measure will consolidate the city elections with county, state and federal elections by shifting the stand-alone city elections from odd-numbered years, when turnout averages 38 percent, to even years, when voter turnout is a more democratic 67 percent.

Also, with the county back running the election instead of the city, taxpayers would save approximately $245,000 each election. Measure A is endorsed by these respected organizations: American Civil Liberties Union, League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, Fund for Santa Barbara, Green Party of Santa Barbara, PUEBLO, SBCAN, Tri-Counties Central Labor Council, and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, among other groups and individuals. Please see www.YesOnMeasureA.blogspot.com for a complete list.

This week, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 620 also endorsed Measure A. Labor advocates are increasingly acknowledging the benefit of increased voter participation and saving taxpayer money. We urge Santa Barbara city voters to cast a Yes vote for Measure A, for a robust and engaged democracy with nearly twice as many voters invested in their city.

Cathy Murillo
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 