Letter to the Editor: Vote for Measure A

This week, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 620 also endorsed Measure A. Labor advocates are increasingly acknowledging the benefit of increased voter participation and saving taxpayer money. We urge Santa Barbara city voters to cast a Yes vote for Measure A, for a robust and engaged democracy with nearly twice as many voters invested in their city.

Also, with the county back running the election instead of the city, taxpayers would save approximately $245,000 each election. Measure A is endorsed by these respected organizations: American Civil Liberties Union, League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, Fund for Santa Barbara, Green Party of Santa Barbara, PUEBLO, SBCAN, Tri-Counties Central Labor Council, and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, among other groups and individuals. Please see www.YesOnMeasureA.blogspot.com for a complete list.

Santa Barbara Clean Elections Working Group wishes to remind Noozhawk readers that Measure A is on the upcoming Nov. 6 ballot Santa Barbara city ballot. This ballot measure will consolidate the city elections with county, state and federal elections by shifting the stand-alone city elections from odd-numbered years, when turnout averages 38 percent, to even years, when voter turnout is a more democratic 67 percent.

