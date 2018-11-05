Monday, November 5 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Last-Minute Election Information for Santa Barbara County Voters

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; same-day voter registration, ballots available at County Elections Office locations

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 5, 2018 | 11:30 a.m.

There are 217,417 registered voters in Santa Barbara County ahead of Tuesday’s election, and polling places will be open countywide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People with questions about voting by mail or voting at their polling place can contact the County Elections Office at 800.722.8683. 

Voters can verify their voter registration online by visiting the state Voter Status website here and find their polling place by visiting the California Secretary of State’s website here. Fill in your street address to find your polling place. 

Santa Barbara County registered voters include 92,086 voters registered as Democrats; 55,810 registered as Republicans; 58,575 registered as no party preference; 5,513 registered with the American Independent Party; 1,120 with the Green Party; 1,711 with the Libertarian Party; 517 with the Peace and Freedom Party; and 2,085 classified as unknown or other, according to the county. 

If you missed the registration deadline to vote, it’s still not too late to cast a ballot. 

California law allows citizens who missed the voter registration deadline on Oct. 22 to register on a later date and vote on that same day.

Voters must visit the Santa Barbara County Election Office up to and including Election Day on Tuesday to register, vote, and seal their ballot in an envelope on site.

Voters also can register to vote online during this time frame, but they will have to visit their county’s election office to obtain and fill out their ballot, according to Joseph Holland, County Clerk- Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters. 

Click here to register to vote online. 

According to Holland’s office, the ballots will be counted after the election official verifies the voter’s registration and confirms the individual has not yet voted elsewhere.

While voters who register late will not be able to vote at their traditional polling place, they will not lose their opportunity to cast their ballot, Holland said.

The Santa Barbara Registrar of Voters office is located at 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The Lompoc office is located at 401 E. Cypress Ave., Room 102. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but closed between noon and 1 p.m. 

The Santa Maria office is located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but closed between noon and 1 p.m. 

All election office hours will change from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, on Election Day. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 