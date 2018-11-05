Last-Minute Election Information for Santa Barbara County Voters

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; same-day voter registration, ballots available at County Elections Office locations

There are 217,417 registered voters in Santa Barbara County ahead of Tuesday’s election, and polling places will be open countywide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People with questions about voting by mail or voting at their polling place can contact the County Elections Office at 800.722.8683.

Voters can verify their voter registration online by visiting the state Voter Status website here and find their polling place by visiting the California Secretary of State’s website here. Fill in your street address to find your polling place.

Santa Barbara County registered voters include 92,086 voters registered as Democrats; 55,810 registered as Republicans; 58,575 registered as no party preference; 5,513 registered with the American Independent Party; 1,120 with the Green Party; 1,711 with the Libertarian Party; 517 with the Peace and Freedom Party; and 2,085 classified as unknown or other, according to the county.

If you missed the registration deadline to vote, it’s still not too late to cast a ballot.

California law allows citizens who missed the voter registration deadline on Oct. 22 to register on a later date and vote on that same day.

Voters must visit the Santa Barbara County Election Office up to and including Election Day on Tuesday to register, vote, and seal their ballot in an envelope on site.

Voters also can register to vote online during this time frame, but they will have to visit their county’s election office to obtain and fill out their ballot, according to Joseph Holland, County Clerk- Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters.

Click here to register to vote online.

According to Holland’s office, the ballots will be counted after the election official verifies the voter’s registration and confirms the individual has not yet voted elsewhere.

While voters who register late will not be able to vote at their traditional polling place, they will not lose their opportunity to cast their ballot, Holland said.

The Santa Barbara Registrar of Voters office is located at 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The Lompoc office is located at 401 E. Cypress Ave., Room 102. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but closed between noon and 1 p.m.

The Santa Maria office is located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but closed between noon and 1 p.m.

All election office hours will change from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, on Election Day.

