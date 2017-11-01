Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:07 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Indivisible Santa Barbara Puts Voter Integrity Under Microscope

By Mitchell Kriegman/Susanne Nagy for Indivisible Santa Barbara | November 1, 2017 | 9:25 a.m.

Indivisible Santa Barbara is sponsoring an event addressing the topic American Voting System and Voter Integrity at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

In the last presidential election, before the electoral vote, computer scientists advocated a meaningful recount of votes in the swing stages where there were statistical inconsistencies in the voting.

Santa Barbara resident Brian Fox was one of those computer scientists. Fox is among those who advocated a recount and who is a founding member the California Association of Voting Officials and the National Association of Voting Officials.

Together with Santa Barbara's Mark Manning, an award-winning documentary maker (the Road to Falujah and, upcoming, The Rising), they produced a short film titled My Vote Is Mine.

The film outlines those inconsistencies that represent just the tip of the serious problems in America’s voting system.

Indivisible Santa Barbara believes My Vote Is Mine is even more compelling now than it was at the time it was made, due to the continuing revelations of Russian interference and possible collusion.

The 6-minute-long film will be shown along with a discussion of how California and other states handle voting; deceptive myths about decentralized voting; and how the voting system and registration are manipulated.

Indivisible Santa Barbara is a nonprofit advocacy organization based in Santa Barbara. Its mission is to stand against Donald Trump and the current administration’s agenda at the federal, state and local levels.

— Mitchell Kriegman/Susanne Nagy for Indivisible Santa Barbara.

 

