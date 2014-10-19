Monday Is Voter Registration Deadline for Nov. 4 Election

With Election Day two weeks away, the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election is Monday.

Voter registration forms must be postmarked on or before Oct. 20, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Additionally, the deadline to register to vote using the online system is midnight Monday.

At the beginning of October, the county reported having slightly more than 192,000 registered voters. Earlier this month, elections officials said they had sent 115,000 vote-by-mail ballots to voters.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the county elections offices by 8 p.m. Election Day, or can be dropped off any polling place on Nov. 4.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Oct. 28 is the final day to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail, county officials said. However, voters may go to the county election offices to pick up emergency vote-by-mail ballots between Oct. 28 and Election Day.

In Santa Barbara, the County Elections Building is at 4440-A Calle Real. In Santa Maria, the elections office is at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 115, in the Joe Centeno Betteravia Government Center.

Both of those offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Lompoc office at 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102, is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

To qualify to vote in Santa Barbara County, a resident must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of California and at least 18 years old by Election Day.

Voters also may not be in prison, on parole, serving a state prison sentence in county jail, serving a sentence for a felony pursuant to subdivision (h) of Penal Code section 1170, or on post release community supervision. Anyone who has been judged by a court to be mentally incompetent is not allowed to register and vote.

Voters must re-register if they have moved, changed their names, wish to change their political party affiliation, or if their signatures have changed.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.