Voter Registration Office Hours Extended for Eligible Voters

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland reminds eligible citizens the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 24 to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8, presidential General Election.
Voters who have moved or changed their name, must update their registration by completing a new voter registration form.
Citizens can register online at http://registertovote.ca.gov prior to midnight on Oct. 24 or complete a mail-in voter registration form available at local libraries, post offices or DMV offices. Voter registration cards that are postmarked on or before Oct. 24 will be accepted for the Nov. 8 election.
Holland also said all three election offices in the county will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday, Oct. 22 and until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 for voter registration and ballot issuance.
Office locations and regular business hours are:
Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real
8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday – Friday, except holidays
Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress St, Room 102
9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays
Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134
8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays
A voter can confirm his/her voter registration status at the Secretary of State’s Voter Status lookup at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/. For more information on registering and voting, contact the County Elections Office, 1-800-SBC-VOTE (1-800-722-8683).
— Gina DePinto for the county of Santa Barbara.