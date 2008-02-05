Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Voters Reject Cold Spring School Measure

A ballot proposal aimed at funding renovations at Cold Spring School is again spurned by Montecito voters.

By ROB KUZNIA, NOOZHAWK STAFF WRITER | February 5, 2008 | 9:12 p.m.

Voters in western Montecito on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure aimed at replacing aging facilities in the Cold Spring Elementary School District, according to the unofficial results.

It was the second time the ballot measure failed to pass in as many years.

Measure R needed 55 percent approval to pass, but this time around wasn’t even able to muster 50 percent: 500 voters said yes, and 506 said no. The proposal would have generated $8.75 million.

Located at 2243 Sycamore Canyon Road, Cold Spring School is not only a small district, it’s a small school, and — like nearly all schools on the South Coast — it’s getting smaller. In one year, enrollment has shrunk to 185 students from about 200. In 2000-01, the school enrolled about 240 students.

Meanwhile, the school’s test scores are through the roof. In 2007, Cold Spring scored a 962 out of 1,000 on its academic performance index — the highest of the roughly 100 public schools in Santa Barbara County.

The district makes up the western third of Montecito.

Measure R would have replaced four portable trailers with real classrooms, and built new restrooms. The current restrooms arrived with the construction of the school, in 1927, school officials said.

At $19.70 per $100,000 in assessed home value, the proposed 31-year tax would have amounted to about $120 a year for the average homeowner, officials said.

The last time the district passed a bond measure was in 1996, when voters passed the $3 million Measure O, allowing the district to build five classrooms and a music room, as well as renovate the auditorium.

As was the case in 2006, Measure R’s vocal opponent was David Strauss, the retired owner of a Los Angeles clothing store.

Strauss, who moved to Montecito eight years ago, argued there is no need for a shrinking school district to ask for so much money — especially given its rosy financial condition.

The Cold Spring school board, which works with an annual budget of about $3 million, has stored up a surplus reserve of about $450,000, he said.

In 2006, a similar effort called Measure K failed with only 51 percent of the vote. That measure was asking for $14.5 million.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 