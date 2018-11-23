Votes From Public Help Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Win Grant Funding

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced that thanks to the public’s votes it was awarded $500 in grant funding from the Aftermath K9 Grant. The office plans to use the funding to purchase a protective vest for its new K-9 Duke.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appreciates everyone who voted for it in a nationwide contest and as a result provided additional funding to support the on-going costs necessary to keep the K-9 Unit going.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the Aftermath K9 Grant for recognizing the important work K-9 teams are doing across the country. The office also offers appreciation to K9 Ballistics for buying a new bed for Duke, and for their support of the K-9 Unit over the years.

To help support the K-9 Unit, visit the Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse website at www.sheriffsposse.org and click on the Project Deputy Dog tab.

The Aftermath K-9 Grant was founded to showcase, support and reward the unique contributions made by law enforcement and their K9 units across the country.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.