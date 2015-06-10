Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

VoteVets PAC Endorses Salud Carbajal for Congress

By VoteVets PAC | June 10, 2015 | 10:16 a.m.

The largest progressive group of veterans in America, with more than 400,000 supporters, the VoteVets PAC has announced that it has endorsed Salud Carbajal for California’s 24th District seat in Congress.

“Salud’s story is an American story,” said Jon Soltz, Iraq War veteran and chairman of VoteVets PAC. “The child of an immigrant family, Salud worked hard in school and worked hard in jobs, to help support his family. After making it through college and grad school, Salud could have just looked out for himself, but he chose to serve his nation in the Marines, including during the first Gulf War. He then continued to serve his community, helping at-risk youth, our seniors, and protecting our beautiful natural treasures and environment. Now, he is choosing to continue his service. That’s the very best of America, and what will help make him an incredibly effective public servant for the community, in Washington.”

According to his official biography, after a mine he was working at closed, Carbajal’s father moved the family to Oxnard, where his father worked in the fields. Attending junior high and high school in Oxnard, Carbajal applied himself and focused on his education while also working to help the family after school and during summers.

Carbajal went on to attend UC Santa Barbara, earning his bachelor’s degree, followed later by a master’s degree in organizational management from the Fielding University. He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, including active duty service during the 1991 Gulf War, while also working in various roles with several Santa Barbara based nonprofit organizations and local government.

In 2004, Carbajal was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Founded in 2006, the mission of VoteVets.org Political Action Committee is to elect vVeterans to public office, and hold public officials accountable for their words and actions that impact America’s 21st century troops and veterans. Though VoteVets.org PAC is nonpartisan, candidates it backs must support VoteVets.org’s core mission and beliefs. Since its inception, in 2006, VoteVets PAC has raised and donated nearly $1 million for its endorsed candidates.

 

