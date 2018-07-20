Friday, July 20 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Voting Deadline Nears for Montecito Fire Protection District Election

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | July 20, 2018 | 11:14 a.m.

The Montecito Fire Protection District all-mail ballot election balloting deadline is quickly approaching.

All eligible registered voters of the district were mailed ballots beginning June 25. If you are a new resident of the district and have not registered and received your ballot, it is not too late to vote.

Voters who missed the registration deadline of July 9 and still want to vote in the Tuesday's election must visit the county’s elections office by the deadline of 8 p.m. Tuesday to register, vote and seal their ballot in an envelope on site.

Voters also may register to vote online during this time frame, but they will have to visit the county’s elections office to cast their ballot. All votes will be counted after the election official verifies the voter’s registration, eligibility to vote in the election and confirms the voter has not yet voted in the election.

Voters can verify their voter registration online by clicking here. Eligible citizens can register online by clicking here.

Office locations and regular business hours:

» Santa Barbara — 4440-A Calle Real, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays

» Santa Maria — 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy., Suite 134, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) Monday through Friday, except holidays

The two election offices also will be open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail ballots must be received in the county’s elections office or in the 24-hour drive-up drop boxes in the parking lot of the offices by 8 p.m. Tuesday. If returning a ballot by mail, the ballot must be received by Election Day or postmarked on or by Election Day and received by the County Elections Office by July 27.

— Gina DePinto is the communications manager for Santa Barbara County.

 

