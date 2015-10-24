Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
VOW4MAL holding 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Nov. 2

By VOW4MAL | October 24, 2015 | 10:04 a.m.

VOW4MAL, a special interest fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation, will be holding its Second Annual VOW4MAL Golf Tournament on Nov. 2 at the Sandpiper Golf Club.

VOW4MAL was formed to honor Mallory Rae Dies, who was tragically taken by a drunk driver in December 2013.

Out of this devastation, Mallory’s family and friends determined that the best way to honor Mallory was to try to prevent such horrible events from happening to other families.

VOW4MAL has been very active in the community with Designated Hero nights and such novel ideas as handing out taxi vouchers on special nights.

These efforts, along with outreach programs at the high school and college levels, have made a welcome impact in our community, and this is an opportunity to help that cause and enjoy the beauty of Santa Barbara with a great group on a fun filled day.

Along with the golf, there will be a dinner and entertainment that includes a lip-synch contest.

Information and registration for the event are available at www.vow4mal.org.

