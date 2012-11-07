Wade Nomura, Fred Shaw Elected to Carpinteria City Council

Wade Nomura and Fred Shaw earned seats on the Carpinteria City Council on Tuesday, outpacing three other candidates in the five-way race.

With 100 percent of the votes tallied, Nomura led the field with 29 percent, followed by Shaw with 25.36 percent. Greg Gandrud finished third with 21.96 percent while Councilwoman Kathleen Reddington drew just 15.72 percent in her unsuccessful bid for re-election. Tom Perry was a distant fifth with 7.85 percent of the vote.

In addition to Reddington’s seat, the other vacancy was the result of Councilman Joe Armendariz’s October announcement that he was resigning to move to Orcutt.

Armendariz had been mired in controversy over a December 2011 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his car on Highway 101 north of Padaro Lane. He pleaded no contest to the incident — his second DUI arrest in five years — and he was sentenced to 61 days in County Jail and three years of probation, and his license was suspended for a year.

