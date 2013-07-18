Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Wade Nomura Joins Unite to Light’s Board of Directors

By Mariana Zimmermann for Unite to Light | July 18, 2013 | 9:39 a.m.

Unite to Light is pleased to have Wade Nomura on its Board of Directors.

Nomura is a local business owner and brings much experience in international relations. He has been involved with Rotary for more than 15 years and was recently the area’s district governor. He has participated in more than 20 international project missions, including one to India because of a special passion and a bout with polio as a child.

He was elected to the Carpinteria City Council in 2012.

Unite to Light was founded at the UC Santa Barbara’s Institute for Energy Efficiency. Unite to Light is dedicated to providing low-cost lighting to those without electricity for studying, working and emergencies. It also helps eliminate health and environmental issues associated with existing light sources, such as kerosene, burning wood or other unhealthy materials.

The organization developed a portable, durable, inexpensive solar-powered light to meet this widespread international need. The lights are provided to underdeveloped countries, refugee camps, disaster areas and to hospitals. To date, more than 43,000 lights have been distributed to more than 60 countries on four continents.

— Mariana Zimmermann is an executive assistant for Unite to Light.

