Scott Burns: Wait, Before You Leap

Advice

Talk of recession may be premature, but even the worst-case scenario has plenty of upsides.

Are we in a recession?

No one knows. Indeed, it’s literally impossible to know because a recession is defined as six consecutive months of negative economic growth. If, at most, December 2007 was our first month, we wouldn’t know until sometime in June if we had been in a decline for six straight months. No matter what anyone tells you, we can’t know if the U.S. economy is in a recession yet.

But.

Obviously, the housing market is weak. However, there are two factors that are more important to making a recession than the housing market. First, because of repeatedly being stung by losses in real estate lending, lenders are reluctant to lend, which is causing a slowdown in economic activity. Second, money supply growth has been sluggish for the last several months. This is often a signal of a weakening economy.

There have been 10 recessions in the last 63 years. The average length of these economic downturns has been about 10 months. The average decline in economic activity from peak to trough was about 2.5 percent. No decline has been worse than about 3.7 percent.

In the past 25 years, there have only been two recessions, which is an extremely good record. The two recessions — in the early 1990s and the 2000-2001 correction — have been extremely brief.

So even in a weakening U.S. economy, some good news can be found.

Even in a recession, more than 90 percent of workers who want to work will be employed. Even in a recession, most businesses will make a profit. Even in a recession, more than 10 million men and women will need cars and trucks. Many millions will need new homes. Tens of millions will need retirement investment products and life insurance. In the United States, even in a recession, there are plenty of people with money to spend.

Those who keep on top of their work will make money, so stay sharp and make a point of serving your clients. Yes, some extra effort will be needed, but it will pay off. Back in 1993 we said just survive till 1995, which was the wrong message. There is money to be made, even if the economy itself has slowed down, so we just need to work harder.

There’s another key truth about recessions: they always end — and the economy goes on to reach a new plateau. It may take awhile, but the stock market will move to a higher level.

So, don’t place too much emphasis on the short-term numbers. I recommend taking a break from following the up-to-the-minute news reports that we get online every moment of the day. True economic trends occur over long periods of time, so don’t waste time getting needlessly upset with every breaking news report.

— W. Scott Burns is a commercial mortgage broker and longtime Santa Barbara businessman.