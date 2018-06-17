Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:39 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Waldorf School of Santa Barbara Holding Its Annual Harvest Faire on Saturday

By Emma Rollin Moore for the Waldorf School | November 10, 2014 | 5:48 p.m.

For the sixth year in a row, the Waldorf School of Santa Barbara offers the community an opportunity to participate in its Harvest Faire.

This annual event will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at its Upper Campus, 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

We are proud to announce that this year’s Harvest Faire will feature the first-ever Country Store where the community can purchase handmade items (made by Waldorf families) just in time for holiday gift-giving.

Guests of this event will also have the opportunity to hear fiddlers and other musicians play harvest inspired music, to dance the Virginia Reel, enter a pie contest, watch a seasonal puppet show, create crafty corn husk dolls, play barnyard games and participate in other fun-filled seasonal inspired activities — all benefiting the Waldorf School of Santa Barbara.

What truly makes this year even more enticing than years prior is the addition of our Country Store. The Waldorf families have been busy crafting and creating beautifully inspired handmade dolls, child aprons, bean bags and needle felting seasonal dolls. Other items featured in the store will include a full selection of Waldorf-inspired children’s toys, clothing, food and kitchen items, health and wellness offerings, and art- and music-inspired gifts.

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara endeavors to develop great human beings, who transform our Santa Barbara community and ultimately heal and renew the earth. We have been operating for over 30 years and, since 2002, have provided nearly $6,000,000 in tuition assistance. The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara is committed to helping our children develop into great human beings, regardless of economic status.

Proceeds from this year’s event directly benefit the school’s tuition assistance program.

The Country Store is free and open to the public. Advance tickets for the Harvest Faire are available online for $5 per child and $10 per adult. Tickets are $7 per child and $12 per adult at the door. Click here for more information.

— Emma Rollin Moore represents the Waldorf School of Santa Barbara.

