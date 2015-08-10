Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Waldorf School Relocates to Single, Unified Campus

By Nita Davanzo for Waldorf School of Santa Barbara | August 10, 2015 | 5:36 p.m.

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara (WSSB) is excited to announce that we are unifying our early-childhood and grades campuses onto one site. 

We are looking forward to being on a campus that offers greater opportunities for our students to connect with nature in the surrounding open spaces, fosters meaningful interaction between early-childhood and upper-grades students, brings faculty and parents together on one campus and sets the stage for our future growth on the Central Coast.

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara will now be located at 7421 Mirano Drive in Goleta, sharing the campus with Santa Barbara Montessori School. WSSB is looking forward to sharing our new campus with another school that holds the education of children in high regard.

About Waldorf School of Santa Barbara 

Established in 1919, Waldorf education is the world’s fastest-growing international independent school movement with over 1039 schools in 60 countries. 

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara was formed in 1984 by a group of parents seeking this enlivened education for their children. That first class of kindergartners met in shared rooms, which had to be packed up each Friday afternoon to make way for the site’s weekend occupants. 

As that first class of kindergartners advanced through the grades, new classes formed and followed behind them. 

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara is a vibrant community led by dedicated faculty, administrative staff and a board of trustees. 

As the only Waldorf school on the Central Coast, we look forward to serving our community long into the future and to continuing our ongoing growth in strength and vitality. 

Waldorf School of Santa Barbara is a member of the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America and WECAN.

For more information about our school please visit: http://www.waldorfsantabarbara.org.

—Nita Davanzo is the enrollment director at the Waldorf School of Santa Barbara. 

 
