Walk 4 Water on Earth Day

Hands 4 Others (H4O) will help kick off the local Earth Day celebration by hosting its 5th annual Walk 4 Water and 5K Event at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, across the street from Chase Palm Park.

Hands 4 Others is a locally based nonprofit that is making a positive impact on the world. H4O equips and empowers high school and college students in Santa Barbara County and across the nation to help solve the world's water crisis.

To date, the group has provided clean water to more than 225,000 people in 15 countries, while raising awareness about the world's water crisis.

The Walk 4 Water event is kid friendly and pet friendly, and a way to raise funds and awareness to have a global impact.

Registration is free and can be done at www.hands4others.org/walk. Call 403-5950 for more information.

— Sharon Byrne for Hands 4 Others.