Walk for Brain Injury Postponed Because of Weather

The Brain Injury Association of California and the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center are excited to announce their 2014 Walk for Brain Injury, but it has been postponed until May 10 at Chase Palm Park because of weather concerns for this Saturday, the originally scheduled date.

Participants will walk one mile or run 5 kilometers to raise awareness of traumatic brain injury and stroke in the Santa Barbara community. There will be snacks, music, activities and exhibitors on site to kick off Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Walk proceeds will directly benefit the Brain Injury Association of California and Jodi House, so that we may continue to offer a pathway for brain injury survivors to recover and reconnect with their communities.

General event and registration information can be found on the Walk for Brain Injury page of the Brain Injury Association of California’s website by clicking here, or you may contact Jodi House at 805.845.1074 or [email protected].

All ages are encouraged to join the event, including those with walkers or wheelchairs.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.