Walk for Brain Injury to Kick Off March 1 in Santa Barbara

The Brain Injury Association of California and Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center are excited to announce that the 2014 Walk for Brain Injury will be taking place on March 1 at Leadbetter Beach.

Participants will walk one mile or run 5 kilometers to raise awareness of traumatic brain injury and stroke in the Santa Barbara community. There will be snacks, music, activities and exhibitors on site to kick off Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Walk proceeds will directly benefit the Brain Injury Association of California and Jodi House, so that we may continue to offer a pathway for brain injury survivors to recover and reconnect with their communities.

General event and registration information can be found on the Walk for Brain Injury page of the Brain Injury Association of California’s website, or you may contact Jodi House at 805.845.1074 or [email protected].

All ages are encouraged to join the event, including those with walkers or wheelchairs.

— Alison Zhang represents the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.