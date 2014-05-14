Walk for Mental Wellness Kicks Off Saturday in Santa Barbara

This Saturday, May 17, walkers will show support for those living with mental illness by participating in the third annual Walk for Mental Wellness, led by the local nonprofit Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara’s only rehabilitation and social center for adults and families affected by mental illness.

The 5K walk will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at East Beach Bathhouse, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

“Mental wellness affects all of us, and there’s still a strong stigma against mental illness,” said Annmarie Cameron, the chief executive officer of the Mental Wellness Center. “We want people in the community who are struggling with mental illness, and their loved ones, to know that there is hope. Recovery is very real and possible.”

For this year’s walk, the Mental Wellness Center has partnered with Active Minds at UCSB, the local chapter of the nation's only student-based mental health advocacy program on college campuses. Like MWC, Active Minds is dedicated to promoting awareness of issues relating to mental illness, which is especially important on college campuses, as many mental illnesses begin showing symptoms during this age and can be stimulated due to the stressors of college.

The goal for this year’s walk is to raise $75,000 to expand services provided by the Mental Wellness Center.

“We’re lucky to live in a community that supports charity,” Cameron said. “The walk is about the Santa Barbara community joining us in support for mental wellness and allows every walker to focus on how they can improve their own mental wellness.”

Please show your support by participating in the Walk for Mental Wellness or by making a donation. Individuals and teams can register for the walk by clicking here or by calling 805.845.3298. Participants may also register at the event. Registration is $40 for general participants, $100 to be a VIP Star Walker, and $10 for students and clients of the Mental Wellness Center, with 100 percent of event registration fees going to support the Mental Wellness Center.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing recovery, education, and family services to adults and families affected by mental illness. For more information, please call 805.884.8440 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.