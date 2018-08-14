Sheriff’s Office Sets Walk-in Wednesdays for Live Scan Fingerprinting

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office now offering Walk-in Wednesdays for Live Scan service in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations.

Live Scan fingerprint stations are available to assist the public for the purposes of pre-employment and has the ability to transmit a person’s fingerprints to the California State Department of Justice & Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug, 15, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is accepting walk-ins at both stations with no appointment needed.

Walk-ins are welcome 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments can be made for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

To schedule an appointment, call Santa Barbara Station 805-681-4357 or Santa Maria Station 805-934-6175.

Additional information:

Before arriving for a Live Scan, bring the following documents; the Sheriff’s Office cannot process fingerprints without them:

» Live Scan request form. The request for Live Scan Service Form must be completed by the agency or person who is requesting you to be fingerprinted.

» Photo Identification (ID card, driver’s license or passport).

» Cash. Credit cards or checks are not accepted. See below for current rates:

If you have a billing number, the cost will be $7.

If you do not have a billing number: DOJ-$39. DOJ and FBI-$56. DOJ and FBI related to children-$81.

For more information about the Live Scan Service, contact the Live Scan Technicians at the phone number listed above or visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/fingerprinting/.

— Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.